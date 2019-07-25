Louisville guard Johnson may miss 4-6 months

Louisville freshman guard David Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in practice Monday and will possibly miss up to 4-6 months, the school announced Thursday.

Johnson will undergo surgery to his left shoulder soon, according to the school.

"This is tough news on David for sure," coach Chris Mack said. "I feel badly for DJ because of his excitement level to start his college career. He was having an excellent summer to date and we will miss him over the next few months. Knowing David's work ethic, he will put in the time to get back as quickly as possible and be ready to impact our team this season."

Johnson is a Louisville native who was one of four ESPN 100 prospects to sign with the Cardinals in the 2019 class. The 6-foot-5 guard earned first-team all-state honors after leading Trinity High School to a Kentucky state championship.

Louisville is a consensus top-10 team in the preseason, with the Cardinals slotting in at No. 5 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25. Along with a highly touted recruiting class, Mack brings back three starters, including potential Preseason ACC Player of the Year Jordan Nwora.