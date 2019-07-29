UW assistant Moore has setback; out for season

Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Howard Moore will not coach in the 2019-20 season after recently suffering a medical setback. Moore is still recovering from a May car accident that killed his wife and daughter.

According to a Moore family statement released Monday, Howard Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his home and suffered cardiac arrest while in an ambulance headed to a Madison-area hospital. Moore soon will move to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

Moore, 49, suffered serious burns in a May 25 crash in Michigan that claimed the lives of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn. Moore's son, Jerell, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The vehicle carrying the Moore family was struck by a wrong-way driver on Michigan state route 14. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Samantha Winchester of Ann Arbor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard Moore returned to Wisconsin in June. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on June 25 that he was receiving additional treatment at a Madison-area hospital. Moore played for Wisconsin from 1990 to 1995 and has had two stints as an assistant coach for the Badgers, returning to the staff in 2016.

"The Moore Family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the greater Madison and Chicago communities, the Badgers and Big Ten families and all whose lives Howard and his family have touched," the Moore family statement reads. "Please continue to keep Howard and his son, Jerell, in your prayers."