Badgers' all-time leading scorer Tucker joins staff

Wisconsin has turned to the school's all-time leading scorer to help the team while assistant coach Howard Moore recovers from a recent medical setback.

Alando Tucker, who played for the Badgers from 2002 to 2007, will serve as an interim assistant coach for the 2019-20 season, coach Greg Gard announced Wednesday.

Tucker will fill in for Moore, who is still recovering from a May car accident that killed his wife and daughter and recently suffered a cardiac arrest.

"I never wanted to join the Wisconsin coaching staff under circumstances like this, and my thoughts and prayers are with Howard and his family and will continue to be all season," Tucker said in a statement. "Howard and his family are very close friends of our family and his absence on the UW bench will be immense. He is the ultimate Badger and a tremendous coach. I owe it to him and my alma mater to do my best to coach up to his standard."

Tucker scored 2,217 points for Wisconsin and was a first-team All-American during his senior season.