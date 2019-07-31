        <
        >

          USC to host Villanova in exhibition fundraiser

          5:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Southern California will host three-time national champion Villanova in an exhibition basketball game on Oct. 18, with proceeds benefiting the California Fire Foundation.

          It will be USC's first preseason game open to the public since 2014. The Trojans were 16-17 last season.

          Villanova returns four of its top six scorers from last season, when the Wildcats went 26-10 and won the Big East before losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

          The foundation provides financial and emotional support to families of fallen firefighters and their communities.

