No. 29 recruit to skip college, prep for '21 draft

Top-30 recruit MarJon Beauchamp plans to skip college and instead work out with a training program to prepare for the 2021 NBA draft.

Beauchamp will begin the year-long program at Chameleon BX following his senior year of high school. He will attend Dream City Christian (Arizona) for his final high school season.

"It's 100 percent," Beauchamp said of his decision.

Chameleon BX is a San Francisco-based training program developed by Frank Matrisciano, who worked at Memphis from 2011-14 and has worked with the likes of Blake Griffin.

"It's a 12-month plan, strictly will be training and getting my body where it needs to be," Beauchamp said. "Just living like a pro these whole 12 months, learning responsibilities and working with NBA coaches who had experience, I think it's the best route for me."

Beauchamp, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Seattle, is ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class. He's the No. 5 small forward in the country.

Arizona, Washington, Alabama and others had extended scholarship offers to Beauchamp.