No. 1 2020 prospect Mobley commits to USC

Evan Mobley, the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class, announced his commitment to USC on Monday.

"I want to get it out of the way before I start my senior year. And I know where I want to go," Mobley told ESPN. "As a freshman and sophomore, I wasn't sure exactly where I was going to go. I was looking for the best fit. But after my junior season, I know that being at USC is the right fit for me."

Mobley's father, Eric, is an assistant coach for the Trojans, and his older brother, Isaiah, is an incoming freshman for Andy Enfield's program. Eric Mobley was hired in March 2018 after spending several years coaching in the Compton Magic grassroots program. Two months later, Isaiah Mobley, a five-star prospect in the 2019 class, committed to USC.

Evan Mobley, second from left, shown with his father Eric, brother Isaiah and mother Nicol. Mobley family

"It will be great to play with him; we have really good chemistry together," Evan Mobley said of playing with his brother. "If he has a chance to go to the NBA, that would be great too. He has been a big influence on me both on and off the court. Being older, he has always helped me in the classroom and on the court."

On Monday, the package was completed. USC had been the clear favorite to land Evan Mobley since hiring his father, and no other schools were truly involved during the latter stages of his recruitment.

"It will be very exciting," Mobley said. "It would be like playing in my backyard again and on the playground. We played together and against each other and my dad would be there coaching us. My dad has been my coach all the way up until high school. I can't wait."

Mobley, who plays at Rancho Christian High School (California) and suited up for the Compton Magic this spring and summer, won gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and the U19 World Cup earlier this summer in Greece. He averaged 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks last season for Rancho Christian en route to winning Gatorade California Player of the Year honors.

"Coach Enfield a great guy and a great coach," Mobley said. "He will play me as a big and utilize my skills. When I have a mismatch, he will take advantage of it. USC has a great freshman class coming in. It will be a young team this year and I'm excited about the future."

Mobley is the first commitment for Enfield in the 2020 class, but he is USC's third five-star prospect in the past two recruiting classes, following Isaiah Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu. All three players played for the Compton Magic program.