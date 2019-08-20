Five-star point guard Nix commits to UCLA

Five-star point guard Daishen Nix committed to UCLA on Tuesday, giving new head coach Mick Cronin his first elite recruit since taking over the Bruins.

Nix's coach at Trinity International School (Nevada), Greg Lockridge, confirmed the news to ESPN.

Nix, a 6-foot-5 point guard from Las Vegas, had just released his final five schools on Monday night. UCLA was on the list, along with Kentucky, Maryland, Alabama and Kansas. The Bruins were perceived as the clear leader for Nix's pledge throughout the summer, and he took an official visit to UCLA last weekend.

The No. 5 point guard in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class, Nix was one of the most impressive players throughout the spring and summer. He's an elite passer and also showed an improved shooting stroke at the NBPA Top 100 camp in June, making 45.5% of his 3-point attempts.

Nix is Cronin's first commitment since being named the new UCLA coach back in early April. The Bruins kept Jaime Jaquez and Jake Kyman in the 2019 fold after the two wings committed to Steve Alford but didn't make any late additions in the spring.

Nix is just the fifth five-star player committed among the 2020 class, giving UCLA a strong start heading into official visit season. The Bruins made the final lists for five-stars Ziaire Williams and Joshua Christopher, as well as ESPN 100 prospects Mark Williams and Andre Jackson. ESPN 100 big man Mady Sissoko also took an official visit to UCLA in early June.