          Loyola's Sister Jean celebrates 100th birthday

          9:46 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team, turned 100 on Wednesday.

          Among the ways Sister Jean is being celebrated is a Lego likeness of her that will be on display at the Legoland Discovery Center through October, when it will be moved to the Ramblers' Gentile Arena.

          She is also getting an exhibit at the Loyola University Museum of Art.

          "I've never celebrated a month before, but why not, you only get to be 100 only once," she told WGN-TV Chicago this week. "That's like being Cinderella, only once."

          Sister Jean became a sensation during Loyola's 2018 run to the Final Four, when the nun was a spry 98.

