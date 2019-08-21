Loyola's Sister Jean celebrates 100th birthday

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team, turned 100 on Wednesday.

Among the ways Sister Jean is being celebrated is a Lego likeness of her that will be on display at the Legoland Discovery Center through October, when it will be moved to the Ramblers' Gentile Arena.

Check out how we are celebrating Sister Jean's 100th birthday at @LDCChicago ! Her LEGO Likeness will be on display at our attraction until October when the statue will move to @LoyolaChicago Gentile Arena.https://t.co/7oaoRICIDJ pic.twitter.com/Hm7aEEqeov — LDC Chicago (@LDCChicago) August 20, 2019

She is also getting an exhibit at the Loyola University Museum of Art.

"I've never celebrated a month before, but why not, you only get to be 100 only once," she told WGN-TV Chicago this week. "That's like being Cinderella, only once."

Sister Jean became a sensation during Loyola's 2018 run to the Final Four, when the nun was a spry 98.