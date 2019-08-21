Osabuohien, dismissed by Hogs, surfaces at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Former Arkansas forward Gabe Osabuohien has transferred to the West Virginia Mountaineers, coach Bob Huggins said Wednesday.

Osabuohien will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman dismissed Osabuohien from the Razorbacks last week without disclosing a reason.

"Gabe's a player who can come in and can make an immediate impact to our team defensively," Huggins said in a statement. "He's accustomed to a fast style of play pressing and running from his days at Arkansas. His athleticism and toughness will be an addition to the frontline as well as being a capable shooter to help spread the defense."

The 6-foot-8 Osabuohien played in 54 games with eight starts in two seasons with Arkansas. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over his career.