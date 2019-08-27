IUPUI coach resigns after drunken driving arrest

INDIANAPOLIS -- IUPUI men's basketball coach Jason Gardner has resigned following his arrest on drunken driving charges in suburban Hamilton County.

IUPUI spokesman Ed Holdaway on Tuesday said the decision for Gardner to step down was mutual.

Gardner was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail over the weekend and released early Tuesday on his own recognizance. He was arrested early Sunday by the Fishers Police Department after being found asleep behind the wheel at an intersection.

Gardner was entering his sixth season as IUPUI's head coach and has a 64-93 career record. He won Indiana's Mr. Basketball Award in 1999 out of Indianapolis North Central and played collegiately at Arizona.