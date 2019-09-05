        <
          D-II guard: Dreadlocks led to ouster from team

          8:24 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          FORT SMITH, Ark. -- An Arkansas university is investigating allegations that a men's basketball player was dismissed because the coach disapproved of his dreadlocks.

          Tyler Williams alleges he was dismissed from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's basketball team last month after head coach Jim Boone criticized his hairstyle.

          A complaint filed by Williams alleges Boone's action amounts to ``racism and bias.'' Chancellor Terisa Riley confirmed in an email Tuesday the school is investigating but officials say Boone remains the men's basketball coach.

          Williams, a 22-year-old, 6-foot guard and honor roll student who played high school basketball in Oklahoma, has transferred to a college in the Oklahoma City area.

          In December, a New Jersey high school wrestler had his dreadlocks cut after a referee told him to lose the hairstyle or forfeit his match.

          An attorney for Boone issued a statement to multiple outlets denying the allegations that Williams was mistreated over his hair.

          "This isn't the first time I've seen similar accusations made against a head coach by a student-athlete whose real motive is to create grounds for a waiver from the NCAA," Boone said in the statement.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

