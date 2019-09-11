Spartans land top-40 center prospect Sissoko

Top-40 senior Mady Sissoko announced his commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday night, giving the Spartans their second ESPN 100 prospect in the 2020 class.

Sissoko chose Michigan State over BYU, although his final four also included Kansas and Memphis. He canceled visits to both the Jayhawks and Tigers last week, then took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend.

"Michigan State is a great school and the basketball staff is amazing," Sissoko told ESPN. "Coach [Tom] Izzo is such a humble and honest person. I know he can help me become a better player. Every time I speak with Coach Izzo, he always keeps it real."

Sissoko, a 6-foot-8 center from Wasatch Academy in Utah, is ranked No. 36 in the ESPN 100 for 2020, slotting in as the No. 7 center. He has a high motor and is one of the better rebounders in the class, averaging 13.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring. Sissoko also ranked No. 12 at the NBPA Top 100 camp in rebounds.

"I will do whatever the coach wants and give the team what it needs," Sissoko said. "I am a big man who can run the floor, block shots and rebound."

Sissoko joins ESPN 100 point guard Jalen Terry in Michigan State's 2020 class. Terry, a 5-foot-11 in-state prospect who pledged last April, is ranked No. 71 in the country. The Spartans are still in strong pursuit of ESPN 100 guard AJ Hoggard and five-star forward Jaemyn Brakefield.