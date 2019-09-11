Parham gets waiver to play now at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham has been granted a waiver to play immediately after transferring from Virginia Military Institute in June, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner announced Wednesday.

"We're excited to have Bubba in our program and thankful that the NCAA has allowed him the opportunity to play immediately," Pastner said. "We're thankful for the time and effort put into this process by our compliance staff. Bubba is a fine young man. He gives us another offensive threat, and he's a guard who has great speed and outside shooting ability."

The 5-11 Parham started all 62 games he played for VMI over the past two seasons. He averaged 21.4 points as a sophomore last season, shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range and earning second-team All-Southern Conference honors. He was the All-Southern Conference freshman of the year the previous season.