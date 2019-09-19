Duke frosh Stanley breaks Zion's vertical record

Move over, Zion. There's a new dunker in Durham.

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley broke the school record for maximum vertical leap on Wednesday, a record set last year by Wooden Award winner and No. 1 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson.

There was no measurement announced by Duke, nor was there one when Williamson did it in July 2018.

Stanley, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School (California), finished his high school career ranked No. 32 in the ESPN 100 for the 2019 class. Early in high school, Stanley was considered one of the elite prospects in the country due to his athleticism, resulting in a number of viral highlights and YouTube mixtapes showcasing his dunking ability.

🚨🐰 MAX VERT RECORD 🐰🚨



🚁 @cassius_stanley ‼️



We've had some alarmingly athletic hoopers. Cassius has the new record. 👀😈⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2xLlsX2P3I — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) September 18, 2019

It looks as if it's carried over to college.

Stanley is part of the nation's No. 2-ranked recruiting class, the sixth straight year Duke has finished with a top-two recruiting class. He committed to the Blue Devils in late April, choosing Duke over a final list that included UCLA, Oregon and Kansas. Duke jumped into the picture late for Stanley, but began pursuing him in February and brought him on an official visit in April.

Duke opens its 2019-20 campaign with a showdown against Kansas at the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5. The Jayhawks rank No. 2 in ESPN's final Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25, while Mike Krzyzewski and Duke slot in at No. 6.