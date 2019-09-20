Iowa F Pemsl suspended following OWI arrest

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl has been indefinitely suspended from the team after his arrest Friday, according to the school.

Pemsl, a 22-year-old junior, is facing a charge of operating while intoxicated in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa City authorities said in a court filing that Pemsl had bloodshot eyes, failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol content of .151 on a breath test when he was pulled over at around 3 a.m. The legal limit to drive is .08.

The athletics department said in a statement that it is still gathering facts in the case.

A public defender has been appointed to represent Pemsl. The public defender's office didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

In May, the Big Ten granted Pemsl a waiver after he played only 29 minutes last season because of complications involving hardware from a knee surgery he had in high school. The waiver meant Pemsl has two remaining years of eligibility.

Pemsl has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game through two-plus seasons for the Hawkeyes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.