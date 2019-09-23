UNC lands commitment from 5-star C Kessler

North Carolina landed a commitment from five-star center Walker Kessler on Sunday night.

Kessler took an official visit to the Tar Heels' campus beginning on Friday, and Roy Williams was able to convince him to end his recruitment. North Carolina wasn't perceived to be among the favorites for Kessler heading into the weekend, with Duke and Auburn looking like the leaders. He had already taken official visits to both schools, as well as to Michigan, but North Carolina made up ground quickly and secured his commitment.

A 6-foot-11 center from Woodward Academy (Georgia), Kessler is ranked No. 14 overall in the ESPN 100. He's the No. 3 center in the 2020 class.

Kessler averaged 21 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 blocks as a junior, while also showing touch from behind the arc. He suited up for Game Elite Florida during the spring and summer, averaging 17.0 points and 8.3 rebounds and shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

North Carolina now has two five-star bigs in its 2020 class, with Kessler joining Day'Ron Sharpe, who committed more than a year ago. The two centers can play together, as Sharpe is an elite rebounder around the rim and Kessler has more finesse to his game. The Tar Heels will also bring back starting center Garrison Brooks, and five-star freshman Armando Bacot could also return for his second year in the program.

Williams and his staff are likely to focus on the perimeter for the rest of their 2020 class, with five-stars Caleb Love, Ziaire Williams and Cade Cunningham atop North Carolina's list. The Tar Heels also just offered shooting guard Kerwin Walton and are scheduled to host top-40 guard R.J. Davis for an official visit in October.