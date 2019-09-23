        <
          Former Texas Tech player Emmett shot, killed

          1:30 PM ET
          • Myron MedcalfESPN Staff Writer
          Andre Emmett, a star at Texas Tech under Bob Knight in the early 2000s and a standout in Ice Cube's Big3 this season, died on Sunday at age 37.

          Dallas police issued a statement saying that Emmett was confronted by two men while sitting in his car in front of his house in Dallas. One of the men displayed a handgun, an altercation ensued and Emmett fled, but he was shot. According to police, a passerby found Emmett near his house and called 911. Emmett died at the hospital.

          Witnesses saw two men get into a white Chrysler and flee the scene.

          Emmett was a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was named a consensus All-American in 2004 after averaging 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

          Texas Tech also posted a tweet acknowledging Emmett's death.

          Emmett was a second-round pick in the 2004 NBA draft. After a brief stretch in the NBA, he made his mark overseas, where he played professionally for multiple teams.

          In a YouTube video posted prior to his Big3 debut, Emmett said he wanted to show fans "what I can still do." He was one of the top scorers in the league.

