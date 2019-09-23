Former Texas Tech player Emmett shot, killed

Andre Emmett, a star at Texas Tech under Bob Knight in the early 2000s and a standout in Ice Cube's Big3 this season, died on Sunday at age 37.
The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019
Dallas police issued a statement saying that Emmett was confronted by two men while sitting in his car in front of his house in Dallas. One of the men displayed a handgun, an altercation ensued and Emmett fled, but he was shot. According to police, a passerby found Emmett near his house and called 911. Emmett died at the hospital.
Witnesses saw two men get into a white Chrysler and flee the scene.
Emmett was a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was named a consensus All-American in 2004 after averaging 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Texas Tech also posted a tweet acknowledging Emmett's death.
Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019
Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create.
Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family.
Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA
Emmett was a second-round pick in the 2004 NBA draft. After a brief stretch in the NBA, he made his mark overseas, where he played professionally for multiple teams.
In a YouTube video posted prior to his Big3 debut, Emmett said he wanted to show fans "what I can still do." He was one of the top scorers in the league.