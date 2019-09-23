Former Texas Tech player Emmett shot, killed

Andre Emmett, a star at Texas Tech under Bob Knight in the early 2000s and a standout in Ice Cube's Big3 this season, died on Sunday at age 37.

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

Dallas police issued a statement saying that Emmett was confronted by two men while sitting in his car in front of his house in Dallas. One of the men displayed a handgun, an altercation ensued and Emmett fled, but he was shot. According to police, a passerby found Emmett near his house and called 911. Emmett died at the hospital.

Witnesses saw two men get into a white Chrysler and flee the scene.

Emmett was a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was named a consensus All-American in 2004 after averaging 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Texas Tech also posted a tweet acknowledging Emmett's death.

Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.



Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create.



Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family.



Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019

Emmett was a second-round pick in the 2004 NBA draft. After a brief stretch in the NBA, he made his mark overseas, where he played professionally for multiple teams.

In a YouTube video posted prior to his Big3 debut, Emmett said he wanted to show fans "what I can still do." He was one of the top scorers in the league.