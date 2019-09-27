GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has given basketball coach Mike White a raise and a two-year extension that places him under contract through the 2024-25 season.

White will earn $3.212 million annually for the final three years of the deal, which the university released Friday in response to a public records request. White signed the extension in May.

He will make $2.812 million this season, up $126,242 from his previous contract. The new deal includes $7.279 million in added compensation.

White, 42, is entering his fifth season with the Gators, who have advanced to the NCAA tournament in each of the last three years. He is 89-53 at Florida.

Florida is expected to be a championship contender this season after White signed his best recruiting class, which includes McDonald's All Americans Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann, and added 6-foot-10 Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Blackshear was the most sought-after transfer available. He chose Florida over Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Blackshear, Lewis and Mann join returning starters Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke and Keyontae Johnson to make up the core of White's team.