Baylor standout Mario Kegler will leave the program and turn pro after he was indefinitely suspended by the university.

"Mario Kegler has been indefinitely suspended from the Baylor men's basketball program in accordance with athletics department policy," Baylor said in a statement Friday. "Kegler has elected to pursue a professional career and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility. We have no further comment at this time."

Kegler started 28 games last season after he was suspended for the first six games due to a violation of team rules. He averaged 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The sophomore guard projected to be a key player for a Baylor team ranked 17th in ESPN's latest Way-Too-Early Top 25. He missed the 2017-18 season following a transfer from Mississippi State before contributing to a Bears squad that defeated Syracuse in the opening round of the NCAA tournament in March.

Kegler had 13 points in that game. He made 50.3% of his shots inside the arc in 2018-19.

Baylor is still a contender in the Big 12 with Tristan Clark back from a season-ending knee injury and contributors Mark Vital and Jared Butler both returning, too. Davion Mitchell, a transfer from Auburn, also is expected to help.