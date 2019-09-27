Kansas coach Bill Self, whose program was charged with five NCAA Level I violations this week, appears in a school-released video walking through a record store to Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice" while wearing a shirt with a large "Adidas Basketball" logo and a chain with a "$" sign to promote the rapper's appearance at Late Night at the Phog.

This week, Kansas released the notice of allegations against the program that included a lack of institutional control charge and a violation of coaching responsibilities standards for Self, two serious claims that could result in severe penalties for the program. The school's relationship with Adidas was also scrutinized.

Kansas did not respond to a request for comment about the video, which was released on Friday. Late Night at the Phog is Friday, Oct. 4, and kicks off the season for the Jayhawks.

Big Late Night in the Phog announcement 😎



🎶 One...Two...3 and to the fo'



Snoop Doggy Dogg will be performing live on AFH floor 🎶 @KUHoops x @KUWBball pic.twitter.com/cOZyqWeQdr — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 27, 2019

Kansas is Adidas' flagship school and it recently signed a 14-year, $196 million extension with the apparel company.

In a federal trial, T.J. Gassnola was sentenced to probation and fined for using Adidas cash to push players to Adidas-sponsored schools, including Kansas. In closing arguments at his trial, former Adidas executive James Gatto's attorney claimed his client approved a $20,000 payment to Silvio De Sousa after Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend made the request to Gassnola.

The NCAA's notice of allegations also included a $90,000 payment to former Kansas recruit Billy Preston and a $20,000 payment to De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne. Townsend is also accused of engaging in conversations about providing impermissible benefits and payments to players.

Kansas has 90 days to respond to the NOA.

In one exchange included in the notice of allegations that was included in the wiretaps from the federal trials, Self expressed his satisfaction with Adidas to Gassnola.

Self responded: "I'm happy with Adidas. Just got to get a couple real guys."

Gassnola replied: "In my mind, it's KU, bill self. Everyone else fall into line. Too f---ing bad. That's what's right for Adidas basketball. And I know I am RIGHT. The more you win, have lottery pics and you happy. That's how it should work in my mind."

In a statement, Self denied the NCAA's allegations.

"By the NCAA's own admission through its public statements early this summer, it's no secret that there is tremendous pressure on the NCAA to respond to the federal court proceedings involving college basketball. ... In its haste and attempt to regain control, the enforcement staff has created a false narrative regarding me and our basketball program," Self said in a statement. "The narrative is based on innuendo, half-truths, misimpressions and mischaracterizations. ... I will strenuously defend myself and the program, but I will respect the process and will not speak to the details of the case."

In a statement, the university also denounced the notice of allegations and said it "fully supports Coach Self and his staff."

Both Self and Townsend could face show cause penalties as the NCAA aims to produce more severe punishments for coaches, programs and players accused of wrongdoing in the wake of the FBI's investigation that rocked college basketball.

Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie was hit with a three-year show cause for allegedly misleading NCAA investigators about an off-campus workout with players and a FaceTime video between former star Ray Allen and a recruit. Earlier this week, the NCAA banned Georgia Tech from the 2019-20 postseason due to violations committed by a pair of boosters and a former assistant coach.