ESPN 100 wing Andre Jackson announced his commitment to UConn on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson visited the Huskies' campus two weekends ago and promptly canceled an official visit to Iowa that had been scheduled for this past weekend. He also visited Syracuse in August, and the Orange looked like the heavy favorites coming out of that trip. But Jackson never ended up committing to Jim Boeheim's program, and UConn was able to convince Jackson a few weeks later.

A 6-foot-5 small forward from Albany Academy (New York), Jackson is ranked No. 50 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class. He played for the Albany City Rocks grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds during the spring and summer.

"Jackson is an elite athlete with good measurables on the wing," ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said. "He thrives in the open floor, is an excellent perimeter rebounder and underrated passer, but still needs to develop his half-court skill-set. He's a very nice complement to UConn's current freshman class and should be capable of playing immediate minutes from day one, but what should be very exciting for Dan Hurley, as well as UConn fans, is the amount of untapped upside he has left to discover as his skillset starts to catch up with his physical gifts."

Jackson is UConn's first commitment in the 2020 class, but is the fourth ESPN 100 prospect to commit to UConn since Hurley took over the Huskies In March 2018. UConn's 2019 class featured ESPN 100 guards James Bouknight and Jalen Gaffney, while power forward Akok Akok enrolled midway through last season.