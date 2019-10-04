Five-star forward Jaemyn Brakefield announced his commitment to Duke on Friday, just one day after the Blue Devils extended a scholarship offer.

Brakefield took official visits to Auburn and Louisville, and planned to take visits to Ole Miss and Michigan -- but coach Mike Krzyzewski called Brakefield on Wednesday night to express Duke's interest. On Thursday, the Blue Devils reached out again to extend the offer.

Brakefield, who attends Huntington Prep (West Virginia), is a 6-foot-8 forward who can play multiple positions. He's ranked No. 23 overall in the 2020 class, slotting in as the No. 5 power forward.

He played for Phenom University (Wisconsin) on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists playing alongside top-five recruits Jalen Johnson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. He recorded five games of 20 or more points and also notched two double-doubles.

Brakefield is the fifth commitment for Krzyzewski in the 2020 class, solidifying Duke's position atop the recruiting class rankings. He's the fourth five-star pledge, following Johnson (No. 4), Jeremy Roach (No. 15) and D.J. Steward (No. 26). Top-50 power forward Henry Coleman (No. 42), who committed last week, rounds out the group.

Duke is still looking for a true center to finish off its class, with Mark Williams (No. 30) and Hunter Dickinson (No. 36) atop the Blue Devils' board.