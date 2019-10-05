        <
          Crimson Tide lose touted freshman Juwan Gary to knee surgery

          8:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama freshman forward Juwan Gary is expected to miss the 2019-20 season with a knee injury.

          The school said in a statement Friday that Gary had successful surgery on his right knee Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery.

          The four-star prospect is the Crimson Tide's second newcomer to go down with a preseason injury. Junior college forward James Rojas also sustained a knee injury and is expected to miss the season.

          Gary was ranked by ESPN as the No. 64 player in his recruiting class and the 12th-best small forward.

          He averaged 25 points last season at Liberty Heights High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

          Alabama is led by first-year coach Nate Oats.

