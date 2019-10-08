CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The North Carolina Tar Heels will be without three players to start the season -- freshmen guards Anthony Harris and Jeremiah Francis and junior forward Sterling Manley, all of whom are battling knee injuries.

Coach Roy Williams put no timetable on their returns.

North Carolina still has one of the top recruits in the country in freshman Cole Anthony, but injuries have left the Tar Heels thin at the guard position. Along with Harris and Francis being out, Leaky Black and Andrew Platek have also been battling through minor injuries forcing Williams to bring up a player from the JV team for practice.

"The day before practice started, I didn't even know the guy's name," Williams joked.