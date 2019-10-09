Snoop Dogg said Kansas officials should not have been surprised by his controversial performance at last week's Late Night at the Phog. His 35-minute show included unfiltered lyrics and pole dancers.

He also shot fake $100 bills into the crowd with money guns.

"When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gonna get Snoop Dogg," the popular rapper said during "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long issued a rebuke shortly after the show.

"We apologize for the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night," Long said in a statement. "We made it clear to the entertainers' managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show. I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening."

But Snoop Dogg told Howard Stern that the school only responded to the backlash that ensued "because I brought stripper poles and [women] and money guns."

He also said any suggestion that he was asked to leave the building following his performance was a "lie."

"I had the time of my life," said Snoop Dogg, who spent time with the men's and women's basketball teams prior to his show. "I enjoyed myself. Hung out with the basketball teams. I just think it was more the publicity of what I did. They had to cover it up. And I respect them. And I wasn't gonna put no smut on their name and say that they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do."

To promote Snoop Dogg's appearance, the school produced a video that featured Kansas coach Bill Self in his Adidas basketball shirt while wearing a chain with a money sign and strolling through a record store to the West Coast hip-hop icon's '90s anthem "Gin & Juice," just days after the NCAA hit the program with five Level I charges, including lack of institutional control and failure to comply with coaching responsibility standards. At the center of the NCAA's case is the school's relationship with Adidas. The apparel giant recently signed a 14-year, $196 million extension with its flagship school.

Long's statement said that some fans might have been offended by Snoop Dogg's performance. Self added that the performance was "not the right way" to entertain. But Snoop Dogg had a different perspective about his concert in Lawrence, Kansas.

"The audience enjoyed that s---," Snoop Dogg told Howard Stern on Tuesday. "I don't know what the f--- they talkin' about."

Kansas hosted multiple, top-tier recruits that night. At least one of them, Javonte Brown-Ferguson (6-foot-11 prospect in the 2021 class), said he had fun during the show.

"I loved my visit," he told the Kansas City Star. "The Snoop [Dogg] performance had the crowd going crazy. It was amazing."