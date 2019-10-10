NEW YORK -- Villanova coach Jay Wright said Thursday that star freshman Bryan Antoine isn't expected to begin practicing until after the season starts and that redshirting remains a "possibility."

Antoine underwent right shoulder surgery at the end of May and has yet to practice with the team.

"He hasn't touched a basketball since his last high school game," Wright said at Big East media day. "He still hasn't practiced. It's going to be tough for him to make an impact early."

Wright said Antoine would likely begin practicing in mid-to-late November and then the team would gauge his progress from that point.

Antoine suffered the injury in high school, but it wasn't diagnosed as a torn labrum until he arrived at Villanova. Wright said the option of Antoine redshirting his freshman season will depend on his rehab.

"It's always a possibility," Wright said. "We have to get through his rehab first. ... We have to see how the rehab goes, then get him back on the court and see how much this layoff has affected him."

Antoine, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, was a five-star prospect in the 2019 class and earned McDonald's All American honors. He was expected to push for a starting spot this season and help replace senior stalwarts Phil Booth and Eric Paschall.