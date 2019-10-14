Five-star forward Scottie Barnes announced his commitment to Florida State on Monday.

Barnes took official visits in September to both Florida State and Oregon; he also had Kentucky and Miami on his final list of schools. Oregon was considered the favorite for Barnes for most of the past several months, but Florida State made up ground in recent weeks and had momentum heading down the stretch of his recruitment.

"They really talk to me a lot," Barnes told ESPN over the weekend about Florida State. "They really show a lot of interest in me and they see something real special in me."

A 6-foot-8 forward from Montverde Academy (Florida), Barnes is ranked No. 11 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class. He averaged 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit during the spring and summer, cementing his status as one of the most well-rounded players in the class.

"At the next level, because of my IQ and vision on the floor, I really see myself in the future being a point guard," Barnes said. "But I can play multiple positions, being a versatile player."

Barnes is Florida State's first five-star prospect since the 2017 class, when M.J. Walker picked the Seminoles. Barnes is Leonard Hamilton's third commitment in the 2020 class, joining four-star shooting guard Malachi Wideman -- also an ESPN 300 wide receiver -- and highly touted junior college transfer Sardaar Calhoun. The Seminoles are also in the final four for top-40 big man Hunter Dickinson.