BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl on Wednesday said he's not worried about the prospect of a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Pearl, speaking at SEC men's basketball media day, said he is "very confident in the process."

Auburn is expecting to receive a notice of allegations at some point stemming from a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person has been sentenced in federal court for accepting bribes to steer players to a financial adviser. The NCAA held current players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy for the entire 2017-18 season and Purifoy missed part of last season after they or their families accepted money from Person.

Pearl is not accused of wrongdoing by federal investigators.

"I think everything that we've gone through over the last couple of years -- I always say that adversity reveals character way more than it builds it," Pearl said.

"The last couple of years our character has been revealed because these have been challenging times. We've done a lot of things the right way in that situation. We're not done yet. But I'm confident in the process."

The Tigers reached the Final Four for the first time in program history last season.