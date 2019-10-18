Five-star junior point guard Devin Askew announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday night.

Askew chose the Wildcats over a final group that also included Louisville, Arizona and Memphis. He took an official visit to Kentucky in early October for Big Blue Madness, after visiting his other three finalists earlier this fall.

Askew, the No. 1 point guard in the 2021 class, has consistently denied he will reclassify into 2020 and enroll in college next season. However, sources told ESPN the option is still very much on the table and will be decided in the spring.

At the USA Basketball Junior National Team mini-camp last weekend, Askew spoke about his affinity for the way John Calipari and Kentucky played.

"It's a style of play I definitely like," Askew said. "It's fast, they play hard, they play unselfish with five-star players all around them, great players all around them. They play unselfish, and that's what I like. If you get a group of guys that are all really good at what they do and you get them to play together, it's cool."

Askew is the latest five-star point guard to join Calipari at Kentucky, a long line of elite players at the position dating back to John Wall in the 2009 class. In fact, Askew is the 11th five-star point guard to commit to Kentucky since Calipari took over in Lexington in 2009.

"It's a great point guard history, and I like it," Askew said.

A Mater Dei High School (California) product, the 6-foot-3 Askew averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Team WhyNot grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer. He also shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

"Askew is one of the most efficient and reliable guards in the country," ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said. "He has a physically strong body and is equally mature with his floor game. He's not necessarily dynamic in any one area, but he knocks down a high percentage of open shots, is consistently competitive, knows how to play in structure and potentially is able to defend a couple of different positions. I wouldn't expect him to be Kentucky's primary playmaker, but he's a guy who is going to get on the floor and impact winning sooner rather than later."

Askew is Kentucky's first commitment in 2021, but if Askew does end up reclassifying into 2020, he will be their third five-star pledge. The Wildcats already landed five-star wings B.J. Boston (No. 9) and Terrence Clarke (No. 13), as well as ESPN 100 forwards Lance Ware (No. 43) and Cam'Ron Fletcher (No. 45).

It's unlikely Calipari is finished with 2020, however. Kentucky has made up significant ground with Cade Cunningham (No. 2), the top uncommitted senior in the class. The Wildcats are also in the mix for Greg Brown (No. 8) and Isaiah Jackson (No. 22).