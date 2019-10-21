DALLAS -- Dallas police say one man has been arrested and a second suspect was being sought in last month's slaying of former NBA and Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett.

WFAA-TV reports 32-year-old Keith Johnson was being held Monday on a capital murder charge with bond set at $500,000. Online Dallas County jail records didn't immediately list an attorney representing Johnson, who was booked Friday.

Investigators say Johnson and a second suspect allegedly shot Emmett during a Sept. 23 robbery attempt. Police say the 37-year-old Emmett was sitting in his vehicle outside his residence when two men approached and he was fatally shot while trying to flee.

Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. After college, Emmett played one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.

He was a standout in Ice Cube's Big3 the past two seasons and in 2018 finished second in the league in points (134) and fifth in rebounds (58).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.