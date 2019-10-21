DALLAS -- Dallas police said two men are in custody on capital murder charges in connection with last month's slaying of former NBA and Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett.

Police say that 32-year-old Keith Johnson and 29-year-old Michael Lucky were both charged with capital murder. WFAA-TV reported that Johnson, who was booked Friday, was being held Monday on a bond set at $500,000. Lucky turned himself in on Monday.

Investigators said Johnson and Lucky allegedly shot Emmett during a Sept. 23 robbery attempt. Police said the 37-year-old Emmett was sitting in his vehicle outside his residence when two men approached, and he was fatally shot while trying to flee.

Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. After college, Emmett played one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.

He was a standout in Ice Cube's Big3 the past two seasons and in 2018 finished second in the league in points (134) and fifth in rebounds (58).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.