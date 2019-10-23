        <
          Police: UConn's James Bouknight had odor of alcohol following crash

          5:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          STORRS, Conn. -- Police say a UConn basketball player who faces several charges after allegedly fleeing a one-vehicle crash smelled of alcohol at the time of the accident.

          Freshman guard James Bouknight faces charges including evading responsibility and driving without a license after police say he ran from the crash scene Sept. 27.

          According to a redacted arrest warrant affidavit released Wednesday, the officer responding to the accident noted "an odor of alcohol emitting from Bouknight."

          The 19-year-old Bouknight turned himself in to police Oct. 3 and gave a statement saying he had been given permission to drive the car.

          He was charged Monday and gave a statement Tuesday, apologizing for his actions.

          The car's owner initially told police her keys had been taken from a counter without permission, but amended her statement on Oct. 13 to say she had been drunk and does not remember giving Bouknight permission to drive the car.

