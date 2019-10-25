        <
          NCAA denies eligibility waiver for Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly

          6:20 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The NCAA has denied an eligibility waiver request for Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly, who transferred from Villanova in June.

          Alabama said in a statement that it would appeal the decision.

          "We just received notification from the NCAA that our request for Jahvon Quinerly's immediate eligibility has been denied," the school said in a statement. "We are disappointed in this decision and will be appealing. He and his family have been through a lot, and despite those challenges, Jahvon has done everything he's been asked since he's been here."

          Quinerly is ranked No. 5 among ESPN's top sit-out transfers. Unless his appeal is granted, Quinerly will have to sit out the 2019-20 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

          A 6-foot-1 point guard from New Jersey, Quinerly was a five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American in the class of 2018. He was expected to push for a starting spot in Jay Wright's program, but Wright opted to go with sophomore Collin Gillespie, who played a key role in Villanova's national championship run two seasons ago.

          Quinerly appeared in 25 of 36 games in 2018-19, playing a total of one minute in the final eight games of the season. He averaged 3.2 points.

          Information from ESPN's Jeff Borzello was used in this report.

