Seton Hall has suspended men's basketball coach Kevin Willard for two games because of an infraction within the program, the school announced Tuesday.

Willard, who is entering his 10th season with the Pirates, will sit out the team's exhibition Tuesday night against Misericordia, as well as the Nov. 5 regular-season opener against Wagner. Both contests are at home.

Seton Hall did not specify the infraction, noting that the athletic department continues to review it and is cooperating with NCAA enforcement. The Asbury Park Press reported Tuesday that the investigation is due to allegations of transfer tampering.

"This matter is still in review, and as a result, we will refrain from commenting any further until it is resolved," the school said in a statement. "Seton Hall is and always will be committed to a culture of compliance, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure it."

Seton Hall lost just one player from last season's 20-14 team that fell in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. It's ranked 12th in the Associated Press preseason poll.