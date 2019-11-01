Washington point guard Quade Green has received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately for the Huskies this season, the school announced Friday.

Green transferred from Kentucky last December, then committed to Washington just over a week later. He was originally expected to sit out the first semester this season and then become eligible in December.

"We're very excited to have Quade eligible immediately and we'd like to thank the NCAA, the University of Kentucky and the compliance staffs both here at Washington and at Kentucky for their cooperation during this process," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

While he was an assistant at Syracuse, Hopkins recruited Green extensively, but the five-star recruit in the 2017 class ultimately chose Kentucky. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists as a freshman with the Wildcats, but his minutes dropped as a sophomore with the arrival of five-star freshmen Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley. Green averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 assists and shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range in nine games last season.

Washington received votes in the preseason AP poll, as Hopkins welcomes top-10 freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels to the program. The Huskies lost four starters from last season's group, but Green, Stewart and McDaniels give them one of the better trios in the Pac-12.

Washington opens against No. 16 Baylor on Nov. 8 in Alaska.