Gonzaga freshman Brock Ravet, a key backup for the Bulldogs and the reigning Mr. Basketball in the state of Washington, has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

The school made the announcement prior to the start of Friday's exhibition matchup against Lewis-Clark State in Spokane, Washington. Ravet, a four-star guard in ESPN.com's recruiting rankings, had been expected to boost the depth of the guard rotation for a Gonzaga team that will pursue the first national championship in program history.

"We're 100 percent supportive of Brock's decision, and we want the best for him," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in the statement. "We're doing everything we can to support him."

Gonzaga is ranked eighth in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

Led by Killian Tillie, who is on the all-West Coast Conference preseason all-conference squad, and Texas A&M grad transfer Admon Gilder, the Bulldogs enter the 2019-2020 season as one of the top teams in college basketball, despite losing both Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura, a pair of the first round picks in 2019 NBA draft.

Ravet, who can play both guard spots, led his high school team to three consecutive state titles.