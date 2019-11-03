CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson is out with a sprained right ankle.

Team spokesman Steve Kirschner says Saturday night there is no timetable for Robinson's return, but X-rays show the ankle is not broken.

Robinson got hurt when he blocked a fast-break attempt midway through the first half of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels' exhibition victory over Winston-Salem State on Friday night.

Robinson averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 assists while playing in 35 games last season for North Carolina.