Duke landed a commitment from top-10 junior A.J. Griffin on Monday morning, giving the Blue Devils the highest-ranked ESPN 60 pledge in the country.

Griffin made his announcement on Twitter.

I'm blessed to be able to say that I will be committing to... pic.twitter.com/7nlHXOQZsm — Adrian (@adriangriffin21) November 4, 2019

Griffin, a 6-foot-6 wing from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, took his official visit to Duke in mid-October for the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness festivities. He also considered Villanova, Kentucky and others.

The No. 10-ranked prospect in the 2021 class, Griffin is the lone top-10 junior currently committed. The only other five-star junior off the board is Kentucky pledge Devin Askew, but he's widely expected to reclassify into the 2020 class and enroll for next season.

Duke has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2020 and has landed the top-ranked group in four of the past six years. The Blue Devils are in good shape with a number of elite juniors, including Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 2) and Max Christie (No. 15). Paolo Banchero (No. 3) taking official visits to Duke last month, while the Blue Devils have also long been involved with No. 1 prospect Jonathan Kuminga.