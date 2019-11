The University of South Florida announced Monday that sophomore forward Alexis Yetna is out for the season after suffering a left knee injury in Friday's practice.

A redshirt sophomore, Yetna led the American Athletic Conference in both rebounding (9.6 per game) and double-doubles (15) last season.

A 6-foot-8 forward from Paris, Yetna also averaged 19.3 points per game last season.