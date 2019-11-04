Top-35 senior Earl Timberlake announced his commitment to Miami on Monday afternoon, becoming the Hurricanes' highest-ranked recruit since Lonnie Walker in the 2017 class.

Timberlake chose Jim Larranaga's program over a final list that also included Providence, Seton Hall, South Carolina and Pittsburgh. He took official visits to all five schools over the last year, including trips to Miami, Pittsburgh and Seton Hall in August and September.

"I chose [Miami] because of the rich tradition for guards my size," Timberlake said. "And I feel like this is the best place for me to develop and help achieve my long-term goal."

A 6-foot-6 small forward from DeMatha Catholic High School (Maryland), Timberlake has been considered one of the top prospects in the mid-Atlantic area throughout his high school career. He played for the prestigious Team Takeover grassroots program early in high school, but switched to Team Durant last spring and summer. In 18 games with Team Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit, Timberlake averaged 18.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He tallied nine double-doubles during that time.

Timberlake is Miami's second commitment in the 2020 class, joining ESPN 100 power forward Matt Cross.