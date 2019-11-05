Jay Bilas breaks down the top players and programs as we head into a wide-open 2019-20 college basketball season. (2:22)

Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston highlights the list of 50 preseason candidates for the 2020 Wooden Award that was announced Tuesday.

Winston, one of five finalists for the 2019 award and the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, leads a Michigan State team that was voted No. 1 in the preseason AP poll for the first time. Winston and the Spartans open the season Tuesday night against Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Also earning mention on the initial Wooden list were 10 freshmen, including heralded newcomers James Wiseman (Memphis), Anthony Edwards (Georgia) and Cole Anthony (North Carolina).

Wiseman (No. 1), Edwards (No. 2) and Anthony (No. 4) are all ranked in the top five of ESPN's most recent 2020 NBA mock draft.

Duke's Zion Williamson became the third freshman winner in the 43-year history of the Wooden Award last season, joining Anthony Davis (Kentucky, 2012) and Kevin Durant (Texas, 2007).

Schools with multiple players on the initial Wooden list include Davidson (Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundsson), Duke (Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones), Florida (Kerry Blackshear Jr., Scottie Lewis, Andrew Nembhard), Kansas (Devon Dotson, Udoka Azubuike), Kentucky (Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey), Maryland (Anthony Cowan Jr., Jalen Smith), Memphis (Wiseman, Precious Achiuwa), Utah State (Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta) and Washington (Jaden McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart)

Wooden Award preseason top 50 list: