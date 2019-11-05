        <
          North Carolina's Brandon Robinson out for opener vs. Notre Dame

          3:17 PM ET
          CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson will miss the opener against Notre Dame with a sprained right ankle.

          Coach Roy Williams said Tuesday that Robinson is wearing a boot to protect his ankle and won't play in Wednesday night's game against the Fighting Irish.

          Team spokesman Steve Kirschner says there is no timetable for Robinson's return, but that X-rays show the ankle is not broken.

          Robinson got hurt when he blocked a fast-break attempt midway through the first half of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels' exhibition victory over Winston-Salem State last week.

          Robinson averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 assists while playing in 35 games last season for North Carolina.

