Niagara is expected to remove the interim tag from Greg Paulus and make him the permanent head coach, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected Thursday.

Paulus took over for Patrick Beilein after the first-year head coach stepped down from his position in late October due to personal reasons. Beilein was hired in March to replace Chris Casey after four seasons at Division II Le Moyne College.

Paulus was brought on staff last spring after Beilein was hired. The former Duke point guard and Syracuse quarterback was born in Ohio but moved to New York and attended Christian Brothers Academy (New York) near Syracuse.

Paulus began his coaching career at Navy for one season before spending six years on Thad Matta's staff at Ohio State. He spent one season apiece at Louisville and George Washington.

Niagara opens its season on Friday at Drexel.

CBS Sports first reported that Paulus would be hired permanently.