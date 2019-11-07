        <
          Taylor Swift to perform concert at Final Four in Atlanta

          12:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- Taylor Swift will perform at Centennial Olympic Park during the men's Final Four weekend.

          The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer will headline the Capital One JamFest on April 5, the finale of the three-day March Madness Music Festival.

          The Final Four is set for nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 4 and 6.

          In August, Swift released her seventh album, "Lover."

          The free concert in Atlanta is Swift's only U.S. show scheduled so far for 2020 other than her Lover Fest West concerts at the new SoFiStadium near Los Angeles on July 25-26 and Lover Fest East at Gillette Stadium in suburban Boston on July 31 and Aug. 1.

          She will tour Europe and Brazil beginning in late June.

