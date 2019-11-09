Wisconsin defeated Eastern Illinois 65-52 in its home opener Friday night, but the evening belonged to Badgers assistant coach Howard Moore.

Before the game, Wisconsin had a video tribute and a moment of silence for Moore and his family. The Moore family was involved in a fatal accident in May. Moore's wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, were killed, as was the driver of the vehicle that collided with the Moore family's SUV.

Moore suffered serious burns, and his 13-year-old son, Jerell, escaped with minor injuries. Moore had planned to return to coaching this season. But a month after the accident, Moore was back in the hospital after being found unconscious in his home. He is on medical leave.

Moore's parents spoke to the crowd before the game, and Jerell was introduced as an honorary member of the Badgers' starting lineup. Jerell wore No. 34, the jersey number his father donned for Wisconsin in the 1990s.

The Badgers are wearing warm-up shirts this season honoring Moore. They read: "Be Moore. Do Moore. 4 Moore."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.