NEW YORK -- Christian Lutete poured in a career-high 51 points as UMass Lowell beat Long Island University 87-74 on Friday night.

Lutete sank 16 of 25 shots from the floor, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range for the River Hawks (1-1). Lutete made 12 of his 13 free throws, added 9 rebounds and had 2 steals.

There were just three 50-point games in all of Division I last season -- Cameron Young's 55 for Quinnipiac vs. Siena, Jordan Lyons' 54 for Furman vs. North Greenville, and Markus Howard's 53 for Marquette vs. Creighton.

Lutete's 51 points was the second-most in a single game in America East conference history, according to ESPN's Stats & Information research. Vermont's Eddie Benton had 54 against Drexel in 1994.

Obadiah Noel finished with a double-double -- 21 points, 13 rebounds -- for UMass Lowell. Connor Withers added 11 rebounds, 6 points, 4 assists and 3 blocks.

Raiquan Clark had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Sharks (0-2). Ty Flowers added 19 points, 15 rebounds and 8 blocks. Jashaun Agosto had six assists.

UMass Lowell takes on Ohio State on the road on Sunday. Long Island University matches up against George Mason on the road on Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.