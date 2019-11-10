Arkansas landed another in-state basketball prospect on Saturday night, as top-30 senior Moses Moody announced his commitment to the Razorbacks.

Moody chose Arkansas over Michigan. Virginia was also on Moody's final list of three, although the Cavaliers jumped into his recruitment late and he never took an official visit to the Charlottesville campus.

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Little Rock who plays at Montverde Academy (Florida), Moody took his official visit to Arkansas in mid-October. He had been on the Razorbacks' campus previously, but it was his first time since coach Eric Musselman took over for Mike Anderson last April. A couple of weeks after his visit to Fayetteville, Moody set an announcement for Saturday back home in Little Rock.

Moody was a prolific scorer for the Brad Beal Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 16.1 points last spring and summer. He also pitched in with 4.2 rebounds.

Ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 100, Moody is the highest-ranked prospect to choose Arkansas since five-star Bobby Portis picked the Razorbacks in the 2013 class. Moody is the second ESPN 100 prospect in Musselman's 2020 class, joining fellow in-state product Davonte Davis, who committed to Arkansas in October following a decommitment from Oklahoma State.

Musselman made keeping the top in-state prospects home for college a priority upon taking over the Arkansas job. The last ESPN 100 prospect from Arkansas to leave the state was five-star guard Malik Monk, who committed to Kentucky over Arkansas in 2016.

"When you look at Ron Brewer Sr., he's from here. Sidney Moncrief, Corliss Williamson," Musselman told ESPN over the summer. "There's been so many really good players that have played here from the state. It's been proven over the course of time. You start studying when Memphis built [a nationally relevant program], they won with Arkansas kids. We want to get involved, we want to get high school coaches and AAU coaches to come to our practices and develop relationships."

Arkansas is still in the mix for three more Arkansas products: ESPN 100 point guard K.K. Robinson and ESPN 100 center Jaylin Williams, as well as power forward Chris Moore.