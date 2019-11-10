Zachary Winston, a younger brother of Michigan State star Cassius Winston, died Saturday night after he was struck by a train, Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Kipp said Winston was hit by a westbound Amtrak train in Albion, Michigan, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. According to Kipp, Winston stepped in front of the train as it approached a pedestrian crosswalk just past the Erie Street crossing.

Zachary Winston was one of Cassius' two brothers on the Albion College basketball team. He was a sophomore at the school. The youngest of the three brothers, Khy, is a freshman at Albion. All three attended University of Detroit Jesuit High School.

Michigan State assistant coach Dane Fife tweeted about Zachary Winston's death.

Rest easy, Brother Z. That smile always lit the room/gym up. We will take care of your family. Appreciate all that you did! #ZachWinston — Dane Fife (@CoachDaneFife) November 10, 2019

Albion College president Mauri A. Ditzler released a statement Sunday, but did not mention Winston's name.

"To Our Albion College Community:

Last night, our family lost a student. And as families do in difficult times, we must come together to mourn and to embrace one another. We have been in close contact with the student's family and are doing everything we can to support them. In accordance with the family's wishes, we are not sharing a name or details at this time. Please keep the family close in your heart. We plan to offer grief counseling to our community and will be sharing details later today."

Michigan State faced Albion in an Oct. 29 exhibition game in which both Cassius and Khy Winston played. Zachary Winston sat out because of a hamstring injury.

Michigan State, currently ranked No. 1 in college basketball, is scheduled to play Binghamton on Sunday night.