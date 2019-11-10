Before Michigan State's game against Binghamton, there is a moment of silence for Cassius Winston's brother, Zachary, who died Saturday when he was struck by a train. (0:48)

Cassius Winston was in the starting lineup for top-ranked Michigan State a day after his younger brother Zachary Winston died when he was struck by a train.

Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp said Zachary Winston was hit by a westbound Amtrak train in Albion, Michigan, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. According to Kipp, Winston stepped in front of the train as it approached a pedestrian crosswalk just past the Erie Street crossing.

Zachary Winston was one of Cassius' two brothers on the Albion College basketball team. He was a sophomore at the school.

Michigan State held a moment of silence for Zachary before Sunday night's game against Binghamton.

Albion College president Mauri A. Ditzler released a statement Sunday saying Zachary Winston was "deeply loved and will be deeply missed."

Cassius Winston and his brother Zachary (in street clothes) shared a moment following Michigan State's exhibition with Albion in October. Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire

"As a community, our hearts are broken today as we share the news of the passing of one of our students, Zachary Winston," Ditzler wrote. "Zach was a finance major, a student in the Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management, and member of the Albion College men's basketball team. Beyond that, he was an extremely charismatic young man with an infectious smile. Zach was a recognized leader who was well known across every facet of our campus. He was a fantastic student with a world of potential before him. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

"Our hearts go out to his brothers, Khy, who is a freshman at Albion, and Cassius, who is a senior at Michigan State University, his parents and his extended family. We echo the family's request in asking everyone to respect their privacy at this time."

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo released a statement Sunday, saying, "Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family. Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable. It's impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need."

Michigan State assistant coach Dane Fife tweeted about Zachary Winston's death.

Rest easy, Brother Z. That smile always lit the room/gym up. We will take care of your family. Appreciate all that you did! #ZachWinston — Dane Fife (@CoachDaneFife) November 10, 2019

Michigan State faced Albion in an Oct. 29 exhibition game in which both Cassius and Khy Winston played. Zachary Winston sat out because of a hamstring injury.