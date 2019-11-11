Freshman Tyrese Maxey drops 26 points to lead No. 2 Kentucky to a 69-62 win over No. 1 Michigan State. (2:08)

Kentucky has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky (2-0) earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday's poll, marking the first time the Wildcats have reached No. 1 since early in the 2016-17 season.

AP Top 25 Poll First-place votes in parentheses 1. Kentucky (64) 2. Duke 3. Michigan State 4. Louisville (1) 5. Kansas 6. North Carolina 7. Maryland 8. Gonzaga 9. Virginia 10. Villanova 11. Texas Tech 12. Seton Hall 13. Memphis 14. Oregon 15. Florida 16. Ohio State 17. Utah State 18. Saint Mary's 19. Arizona 20. Washington 21. Xavier 22. Auburn 23. LSU 24. Baylor 25. Colorado

This marks the seventh of coach John Calipari's 11 seasons that the Wildcats have spent at least one week atop the AP poll. That includes 10 weeks during the 2011-12 season on the way to the national championship and a start-to-finish stay in 2014-15 as the Wildcats carried an unbeaten record to the Final Four, where they lost to Wisconsin.

Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after beating Kansas in the Classic's other top-four matchup.

The Spartans fell to No. 3, followed by Louisville -- which claimed the remaining first-place vote.

Kansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, reigning national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

Florida took the week's biggest tumble, falling nine spots to No. 15 after a loss to Florida State. Baylor fell eight spots to No. 24 after losing to Washington, which entered the poll this week at No. 20.

No. 25 Colorado was the other new addition, earning the Pac-12 program's first appearance since being ranked for six weeks during the 2013-14 season.

Purdue and VCU fell out of the poll.